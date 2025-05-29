Uncertainty has not cleared, all sides remain rigid

The country has been going through a sort of uncertainty over the past few days, with sit-in programmes around the chief advisor's official residence Jamuna, the army chief's statement about the election timeframe, conflicting stances of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and National Citizen Party, Professor Yunus pondering on resignation and so on.

There have been all sorts of efforts, behind the scenes and in the open, to resolve the prevailing uncertainty. But the difference of opinion created between the government, the political parties and the armed forces, has not cleared.

All the sides remain rigid in their respective stands. Given the circumstances, any unwarranted incident many render the situation all the more complicated and complex.