Teen gang’s torture cell: Find the godfathers

What’s the significance of the photo of an under-construction government building published on the last page of Prothom Alo on 18 April? After all, a lot of government buildings are being constructed while many are being renovated in the regime of Awami League.

However pictures of those buildings aren’t published in the newspapers. The significance of this photo being published is that local residents recognise the building as the ‘torture cell of Nishan group (Golam Rasul alias Nishan)’.

Although this torture cell was established way earlier, it recently came to limelight after the incident of a physician being killed by the teen gang. When the physician’s college student son Ali Reza had gone to buy iftar items on 5 April, about 15 to 20 men came out of the under-construction building of National Housing Authority and attacked him with sticks.