Promotions in railway: Can minister issue DO letter?

Railway officials called the ministry’s DO letter recommending the promotion of the official of his likings as an unprecedented move. This is not only unethical but also a violation of the government service rules. There are many instances of ministry issuing DO letter in the past and those letters were issued for officials from other ministries. Here, the minister wants an official be appointed as the director general for his own ministry. In the case, the minister violates his oath that he will not be motivated by anger and affection in discharging his duty.

The minister recommended in the DO letter saying, the father-in-law of Md Monjur-Ul-Alam Chowdhury, late Abu Solaiman, was involved in politics with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Md Monjur-Ul-Alam Chowdhury installed a monument in Syedpur in memory of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War without spending the fund of the railway. The minister called the meeting of the superior selection board (SSB) and sought intervention for the promotion of this official.