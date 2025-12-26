Delhi must act responsibly

Developments over the past several days clearly indicate that tensions in Bangladesh–India diplomatic relations have reached an alarming level. Last Tuesday, on the same day, the two countries summoned each other’s high commissioners in Dhaka and Delhi—an unprecedented occurrence.

Moreover, within just 12 days, Bangladesh and India have summoned each other’s diplomats twice to lodge protests and express concerns over various issues.

The beginning of the deterioration in Bangladesh–India relations is well known. Unfortunately, the Indian government could not accept Bangladesh’s mass uprising and the fall of the autocratic Hasina regime. It is clear to the people of Bangladesh that it was largely due to India’s support that the Awami League government was able to maintain authoritarian rule in the country for so long. India legitimised Sheikh Hasina’s misdeeds, including voter-less and one-sided elections. In July 2024, democracy-seeking people of Bangladesh brought an end to this autocratic rule through a mass uprising. By taking a position against Bangladesh’s mass uprising, India has effectively taken a stance against the people of Bangladesh.