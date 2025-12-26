Editorial
Delhi must act responsibly
Developments over the past several days clearly indicate that tensions in Bangladesh–India diplomatic relations have reached an alarming level. Last Tuesday, on the same day, the two countries summoned each other’s high commissioners in Dhaka and Delhi—an unprecedented occurrence.
Moreover, within just 12 days, Bangladesh and India have summoned each other’s diplomats twice to lodge protests and express concerns over various issues.
The beginning of the deterioration in Bangladesh–India relations is well known. Unfortunately, the Indian government could not accept Bangladesh’s mass uprising and the fall of the autocratic Hasina regime. It is clear to the people of Bangladesh that it was largely due to India’s support that the Awami League government was able to maintain authoritarian rule in the country for so long. India legitimised Sheikh Hasina’s misdeeds, including voter-less and one-sided elections. In July 2024, democracy-seeking people of Bangladesh brought an end to this autocratic rule through a mass uprising. By taking a position against Bangladesh’s mass uprising, India has effectively taken a stance against the people of Bangladesh.
Although the interim government led by Professor Yunus, which assumed responsibility through the mass uprising, has over the past year and a half taken various initiatives to keep relations with India normal as a neighboring country, there has been no positive response from India. From the state level to Indian media outlets, an extreme anti-Bangladesh campaign was launched. India has taken several negative steps in the commercial sphere and has also curtailed the normal visa process.
Most importantly, although the ousted autocrat Sheikh Hasina—now sentenced to death for crimes against humanity—has taken refuge in India and continues to engage in provocative statements and activities, the Indian government has made no effort to restrain her. In addition, numerous figures from different levels of the Awami League government, along with thousands of leaders and activists who were involved in crimes such as killings, enforced disappearances, murder, and corruption while in power, are also staying in India and continuing to issue provocative statements. The people of Bangladesh have ample reason to believe that Indian territory is being used for anti-Bangladesh activities. It is not as if India’s diplomatic policymakers are unaware of these matters.
Recently, we have seen India’s extremist Hindutva organisations intensify their anti-Bangladesh activities. According to reports in Prothom Alo, last Tuesday several Hindutva groups held protests and rallies targeting Bangladesh missions in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
Earlier, on Monday, a group of extremists attacked a Bangladesh visa center in Siliguri. On Saturday night, extremists entered a secured diplomatic zone in Delhi and threatened the security of the Bangladesh High Commission. Due to such violent protests, Bangladesh has been forced to suspend visa services in Delhi, Agartala, and Mumbai.
These continued actions by India are increasing anger among Bangladeshi citizens—particularly among the youth—which in turn is heightening tension and violence in Bangladesh’s internal politics. Recently, investigators have claimed that the main accused in the murder of Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of the Inqilab Moncho, fled to India.
The fact that the killers allegedly found refuge in India has deeply angered the people of Bangladesh. Furthermore, India’s extremist right-wing groups have exploited the tragic and brutal killing of garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh—over allegations of blasphemy—to incite public outrage there for their own political interests.
We believe that stability in Bangladesh–India relations is essential for the economic development and security of both countries. Therefore, India must take into account the realities and political changes in Bangladesh. It must abandon its old mindset of interfering in Bangladesh’s internal politics or elections, attempting to exert influence, or keeping its preferred government in power against the will of the Bangladeshi people.
We hope that India’s diplomatic and political policymakers will show respect for the anger, concerns, and aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. Only tolerance and responsible conduct can help ease diplomatic tensions.