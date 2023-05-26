Cybersecurity must be ensured with no further delay

Digital systems have become indispensable with the advancement of technology. Digital transformation has taken place rapidly at a state, social and even individual level in Bangladesh, but at the same time, concerns about cybersecurity loom large.

Given its geopolitical standing, the issue of cybersecurity has always been a challenge for Bangladesh. After the Covid pandemic, when the global economy was on the path of revival, the conflicts in Europe and the Middle East have pitched Bangladesh's security challenge into further challenge. Attempted cyberattacks on government, private and financial institutions continue, indicating a serious weakness in our cybersecurity.

According to Prothom Alo reports, the BGD e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) under the government's ICT division, recently published the 'Bangladesh Cyber Threat Landscape Report 2022'. The report stated that among the countries of the Pacific region, Bangladesh is a possible target of cybersecurity attack.