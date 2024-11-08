Editorial
Donald Trump wins: Let Bangladesh-US relations grow stronger
Republican candidate Donald Trump has been elected president of the United States for the second time. After losing the election once, the same person becoming the president for the second time is rare incident in the history of the United States. Moreover, he had to win the election battling a criminal case and several assassination attempts.
He had current vice president from the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, as his competitor in the presidential election this time. The debates between the two presidential candidates were enjoyable. Sometimes it would feel that Kamala Harris has floored Trump while some other times it would feel that it was actually Donald Trump who totally destroyed the opponent with his slants.
Kamala Harris emphasised on maintaining US’ superiority in geopolitics alongside world peace and putting American public at ease by increasing healthcare and reducing the load of taxes. On the other hand, Donald Trump ran a strong campaign in favour of ‘America First’ policy, a rapid end to Ukraine war and driving illegal immigrants out.
Just as Trump defeated his opponent with a huge margin in this election, the Republican Party has also gained undisputed majority in the Senate as well as in the House of Representatives.
Along with all the pro-democracy population of the world we also congratulate Donald Trump, elected with public votes. Congratulating the US president, chief adviser of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus has stated, “For our commitment to a peaceful and inclusive society, the government and peace-loving people of Bangladesh await your partnership and cooperation in facing global challenges in the pursuit of peace, harmony, stability and prosperity. Please accept my best wishes for your success as you embark on this momentous journey of leading your great nation.”
The US foreign policy always prioritises peace, democracy and human rights. The objective of the interim government that has taken the charge of running the country through the recent student-people mass uprising in Bangladesh is also to take the country on the path of democracy by carrying out reforms of the state.
Bangladesh has a longstanding relationship with the United States. It’s the largest importer of our readymade garments and the country also stands at the top of the list of countries investing in Bangladesh. The number of Bangladeshi immigrants in the country is also growing. They are also contributing significantly to the remittance flow.
Alike the other developing and underdeveloped countries, Bangladesh can also be impacted from the promise Donald Trump had made during the election campaign about stopping the so called intrusion of illegal immigrants. However, the matter of hope is that in the US the president cannot do whatever they want just like that. They are held accountable to the Congress and to the court. Despite the announcement to stop allowing in immigrants from a few Muslim countries during his first stint, Trump couldn’t implement that.
The foreign policy of any particular country is formulated from the perspective of the national interests of that state. The internal politics or change of power of another country doesn’t play much of a role there. The United States would certainly want to see political stability in Bangladesh for its own geopolitical interest after all.
Even after that, a quarter in Bangladesh has been spreading various rumours on social media following Donald Trump’s victory in the US. From the interest of solidifying bilateral ties, the government must remain alert against these sorts of propaganda and rumours.
During his election campaign, Donald Trump in a post on his X (former twitter) handle had commented that ‘barbaric violence’ is being committed against the minorities in Bangladesh. We must establish such a state where every single person regardless of the minority or majority communities will enjoy equity and fair share of rights. In that case, nobody will be able to take advantage from spreading propaganda or rumours.
Bangladesh and the US had deep ties even during the first term of Donald Trump, which has been mentioned by the chief adviser also. It can be hoped that those ties would be solidified even more in his second term.