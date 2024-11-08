Donald Trump wins: Let Bangladesh-US relations grow stronger

The foreign policy of any particular country is formulated from the perspective of the national interests of that state. The internal politics or change of power of another country doesn’t play much of a role there. The United States would certainly want to see political stability in Bangladesh for its own geopolitical interest after all.

Even after that, a quarter in Bangladesh has been spreading various rumours on social media following Donald Trump’s victory in the US. From the interest of solidifying bilateral ties, the government must remain alert against these sorts of propaganda and rumours.

During his election campaign, Donald Trump in a post on his X (former twitter) handle had commented that ‘barbaric violence’ is being committed against the minorities in Bangladesh. We must establish such a state where every single person regardless of the minority or majority communities will enjoy equity and fair share of rights. In that case, nobody will be able to take advantage from spreading propaganda or rumours.

Bangladesh and the US had deep ties even during the first term of Donald Trump, which has been mentioned by the chief adviser also. It can be hoped that those ties would be solidified even more in his second term.