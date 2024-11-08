Trump's win won't put Bangladesh under pressure

Two major conflicts prevail in the present-day world -- the Russian-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war (which has now extended to Lebanon). Trump had announced from beforehand that he would bring an end to these two conflicts. He has not, however, made it clear how he will do so. It is assumed that the one-sided support that the US has been giving Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war so far, will abate somewhat. While US military assistance to Ukraine may continue to an extent, there will be a drop in financial support.

Trump will want the European countries to extended financial assistance to Ukraine. Many apprehend that Trump may put pressure on for a peace accord, accepting the reality of the prevailing military presence in Ukraine territory. In that case, much of Ukraine's occupied territory will go over to Russian hands.

US support for Israel in the Hamas-Israel war will not only continue in Trump's second term, but will increase further. In Trump's first term we saw he had very close ties with Israel. Trump may put pressure on Hamas for a peace accord as directed. But Trump will make an effort to ensure that the Middle East war does not spread further.

Trump's attitude and policy towards Iran may become extremely stern. Trump firmly believes that Iran is the main reason behind the instability and the disruption of peace in the Middle East. Fresh military, economic and diplomatic pressure will come upon Iran.

The US Middle East policy may be revamped in light of the Trump policy. The Abraham Accords signed during Trump's term, which were placed somewhat on the backburner, may be revived. The Trump administration may use pressure or persuasion to make Israel more acceptable to the Middle East countries.