Bangladesh hopes no shift in US policy under Trump: Touhid

The interim government believes there will not be any major change in US policy towards Bangladesh after Donald Trump becomes the president of the United States.

In response to questions from newsmen at the foreign ministry, foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain made the remark on Thursday evening.

When asked about the challenge of relations between Dhaka and Washington after Donald Trump is elected president, Touhid Hossain said, "There is no necessity to speculate anything in advance. There is time, let us see two more months. Afterwards, Donald Trump will take charge, what steps he takes, accordingly.... He didn't say relations with Bangladesh will be good or bad, he didn't say anything."

The foreign adviser said it is not the fact that the relation with Bangladesh develops based on a party.

The matters, which were being discussed with the Biden administration, the demand they made, the negotiations that were going on, had also been discussed with the Trump administration.