DNA lab remains shut: Who to take responsibility?

On the day when the news of reduction of Tk 40 billion in the health sector came in the revised budget, it was learned that the investigation of 789 cases was stalled due to lack of DNA report. Of the two labs that had the facility of DNA testing, one has been shut for a month.

Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust’s (BLAST) senior lawyer Sifat-E-Nur told Prothom Alo many victims conduct medical tests late while many victims unknowingly damage evidence. That’s why DNA test report is of immense importance to identify real criminals especially in the cases of rape, sexual harassment and murder.

The section 32-A of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of 2020 requires that in case of all offences committed under the act, DNA examinations have to be done for both victims and the accused persons irrespective of their consent to such examinations. Earlier, the criminals would easily get away with their crimes as the the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of 2000 did not have any provision of DNA and chemical test.

