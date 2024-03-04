DNA lab remains shut: Who to take responsibility?
On the day when the news of reduction of Tk 40 billion in the health sector came in the revised budget, it was learned that the investigation of 789 cases was stalled due to lack of DNA report. Of the two labs that had the facility of DNA testing, one has been shut for a month.
Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust’s (BLAST) senior lawyer Sifat-E-Nur told Prothom Alo many victims conduct medical tests late while many victims unknowingly damage evidence. That’s why DNA test report is of immense importance to identify real criminals especially in the cases of rape, sexual harassment and murder.
The section 32-A of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of 2020 requires that in case of all offences committed under the act, DNA examinations have to be done for both victims and the accused persons irrespective of their consent to such examinations. Earlier, the criminals would easily get away with their crimes as the the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of 2000 did not have any provision of DNA and chemical test.
We welcome the move making DNA test mandatory in murder, rape and sexual harassment case. But DNA testing facility has not increased in the country in line with the increase of number of such cases. According to Prothom Alo report, DNA test would be conducted at Forensic DNA Laboratory of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and National Forensic DNA Profiling Laboratory near Dhaka Medical College Hospital until recently. CID’s lab is operational but the other lab has been closed for around a month.
The shut laboratory used to be run under the multisectoral programme of the DNA Laboratory Management Department under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs with funding from Danish International Development Agency (Danida). But the authorities concerned did not try to find alternative source of fund as the Danida’s contract with the ministry expired.
Now there is only lab open for DNA testing in the country which has a capacity of DNA profiling of 20 sample. Special superintendent of police Imran Bhuiyan, who is in charge of that lab, told Prothom Alo that they receive about 10,000 cases for DNA testing every year. According to this statistics, the number of daily cases is more than 33. As a result, it takes a long time to test and prepare reports.
Then comes the issue of allocation in health sector. Although the policymakers claim massive success of the government in health sector, the reality is otherwise. It is unfortunate that the authorities do not wake up from hibernation despite closure of one of two labs that tests DNA samples. Is it normal that one of only two labs for DNA testing in the country remains shut for lack of allocation in a country with Tk 7.5 trillion budget? Why did not the authorities look for any alternative despite expiry of contract with Danida? What is the answer to this negligence?
DNA testing is very important in trial of murder, rape and sexual harassment. Delay in investigation due to the lack of testing facilities is unacceptable. We draw the attention of health minister himself in this regard.