Lorry overturns: Who is responsible for negligence in road repairs?

RHD officials tried to establish a narrative that the lorry driver lost control over the steering but neither the police, nor the fire service officials and witnesses supported that.

Why was there no any safety signpost or light installed on the construction site of the U-turn? Are the RHD officials unaware that the scope of danger is created when the width of the road narrows or the blocks cannot be seen from afar due to lack of light?

This is not an accident, rather this is simply inviting an accident.

Many people had to die due to the negligence of the Road Transport and Highways Division in the past too. Are the lives of the people of Bangladesh so valueless that they will have to face either death or burn injuries just if they go outside?

Experts say that issuing a note of warning beforehand is essential if any change is introduced in such infrastructures. If that is not done, the relevant organisation will have to bear the responsibility of any accident.