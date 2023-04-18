Market fire: Don’t start a blame game, ensure safety instead

All the shops in Dhaka’s Bangabazar market were burnt to ashes in the first week of April. On the 11th day of that incident around 250 shops across three floors of New Super Market were incinerated in a fire.

It was presumed to be the last fire of cruel April. But, surprising everyone another fire broke out at Uttara’s BGB Market on Monday morning while not even three days have passed.

What could be the explanation behind fire breaking out at a market while the after-effect of fire at another market wasn’t over yet? Whereas the safety issue is supposed to be get utmost priority when it comes to building any market or establishments, it’s being neglected the most.