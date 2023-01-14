Who’s responsible for losing 250,000 students

Till now policy makers didn’t want to admit the fact that our education sector has been drastically damaged during the corona outbreak. This is now being revealed in different government and non-government surveys and studies.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s annual report, there were more than 4.4 million (4,441,717) students in the public and private universities back in 2021.

In 2020, the number was almost 4.7 million (4,690,876). In other words, 249,159 students have been lost within just a year.

At present there are 53 (50 till 2021) public and 108 private universities in the country. Of them, public universities (including the national university) have lost the most number of students with the number being more than 230,000.