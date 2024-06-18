Resorts in Sundarbans: Environment must not be destroyed

The Sundarbans is not only a part of the global heritage but a crucial natural resource of Bangladesh. The recent Cyclone Remal was a reminder of the fact that this forest protects us from natural disasters.

The way a mother hold her child close to keep it out of harm’s way, the Sundarbans also protects us from the cyclones every single time.

But alongside cutting down trees indiscriminately, a cluster of resort owners have got down to destroying the Sundarbans in the name tourist service. Prothom Alo reports that resorts are being built one after another in the ecologically critical area (ECA) adjacent to the Sundarbans.

As many as 14 resorts have already been constructed in Khulna and Satkhira by felling trees of the forest and filling up canals. Meanwhile, the construction of another eight resorts is underway.