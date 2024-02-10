Upazila elections: Rule to submit voter signatures should be removed

In this context, the EC has been thinking of relaxing the law regarding compulsory submission of the signatures of 250 voters for prospective independent candidates for chairman and vice-chairman posts, says a Prothom Alo report. EC’s committee on amendment of laws has been working on a draft to introduce some amendments to the upazila parishad election rules and code of conduct. Apart from relaxing the provision for the independent candidates, increasing the amount of security deposit and increasing the percentage of votes to be received to safeguard the security have been kept in the draft.

The relevant committee of the EC has also discussed the issue of increasing the amount of security deposit from current Tk 10,000 to Tk 200,000 for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman, and increasing it from existing Tk 5,000 to Tk 50,000 for the post of female vice-chairman.

Despite their party identities or not having one for that matter, all the candidates will be regarded as independent since the election would not be held along the party lines. In fact, all the local government elections were held in a nonpartisan manner until the amendment brought in the local government elections law in 2015.