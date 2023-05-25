BCS exam gridlock: Free jobseekers of uncertainty

Cadre and non-cadre government jobs come through the Public Service Commission (PSC). PSC had said that they will complete one BCS exam every year. The preliminary exam of 45th BCS was held on 19 May. It’s only the beginning of the lengthy BCS exam procedure.

Then there’s the written test. Those who’ll clear the written test would have the chance to appear in the viva-voce. PSC make recommendations to recruit those passing the viva-voce, as per government’s demand.

Though the preliminary exam of 45th BCS has already been held, PSC hasn’t yet processed the previous three BCS exams. The viva-voce of the 41st BCS is running. Meanwhile, written test results of the 43rd and 44th BCS are awaited.