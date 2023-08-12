Dengue: How many more deaths will bring the govt to its senses?

Secondly, the treatment of the dengue-infected patients. A record number of deaths is pointing towards the fact that we have limitless lackings and weaknesses in both of these fields.

Speakers at the seminar said that the number of patients getting admitted to hospitals is five times less than the number of people actually getting infected. Since people with low income cannot afford to visit private hospitals, they are flocking at the government hospitals.

Advisor to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, Mushtuq Husain rightly said that the country has experienced states of emergency several times for political reasons. But, there has been no state of emergency declared on medical grounds.

He was implying that we do not pay dengue the same sense of urgency as we do for political situations.

Just as the citizens lack awareness, the concerned government departments also have their fair share of negligence in this regard.