Prothom Alo at 24 years: Readers are our inspiration

Prothom Alo started its journey on 4 November 1998 with the solid conviction of independent and authentic journalism. Our journey in the last two decades has not been easy. Prothom Alo had to face numerous challenges from the beginning.

Bangladeshi politics has always been highly divided, unstable, uncertain and tumultuous. When in the opposition, those who are vocal for democracy and freedom of the media often forget it when they take the reins.

The absence of the minimum working relationship between the government and the opposition party which is required to run a democratic state is constantly witnessed.