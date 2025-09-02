Chief adviser’s meeting: No alternative to elections in February

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus once again clarified his stance during separate meetings with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) on Sunday evening that the national parliamentary elections must take place in the first half of February.

The meetings were called against the backdrop of differences among political parties on the questions of the July Charter and the elections, the rising political unrest, outbreaks of clashes and violence in different parts of the country, as well as the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the polls. Today he is due to sit with seven more parties.

On 5 August, at the anniversary of the mass uprising, Professor Yunus announced that elections would be held in February before Ramadan. Later, the Election Commission unveiled election roadmap for the polls on 28 August. In this context, it was expected that the political parties would begin preparations for the election.