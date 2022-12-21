Trial process not disrupted if bail granted

According to lawyers and family, 92 cases have been filed against Mirza Fakhrul in the last 10 years. He has to go to court in Dhaka to attend the cases every month. He appeared in the Dhaka court for two such cases on 8 December. He had to go to jail for this at least five times. He has served 350 days in jail since 2012.

Among the 92 cases filed against Mirza Fakhrul, 20 to 25 cases are now active. In most of the remaining cases, the trial proceedings have been stayed by the High Court orders. He has also been acquitted of some cases by court orders. Mirza Fakhrul was acquitted of a case filed at Hatirjheel police station on charges of sabotage. Such case is known as 'fictitious case'. A case filed on the ground of such an incident which did not happen is known as fictitious case.

Zainul Abedin, Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, told Prothom Alo that the government filed one after another false case against him to harass him politically. Police arrested him in the case filed with the Paltan police station to keep him away from politics. On the other hand, chief public prosecutor (PP) of Dhaka Metropolitan Court, Abdullah Abu, claimed that the sabotage in Paltan incident was evident.