Foreign assistance: Why were the workers deprived

There are allegations that factory owners formulate guidelines against the interests of the workers. But why will the government make such guidelines that workers will be deprived of fair dues or assistance?

According to Prothom Alo reports, the European Union and Germany jointly gave Tk 11.35 billion (113 million euro) to support readymade garment, leather and footwear workers who lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government added Tk 3.65 billion with the fund. Although the amount stands at Tk 15 billion, the workers received a mere Tk 90 million over three years.

In October 2020, the government issued a guideline titled ‘social protection action implementation for export-oriented RMG, leather goods and footwear industry jobless and destitute workers’ to support one million workers.