Rape allegation: The mystery needs to be solved

The mystery surrounding the allegation about a raped woman being abducted when she came to the hospital for treatment or examination, needs to be solved.

According to Prothom Alo report, an undergraduate female student of a college in Khulna was admitted to the one-stop crisis centre (OCC) of Khulna Medical College around 11:15pm on Saturday night.

Her family complained to the physicians that Dumuria upazila parishad chairman Gazi Ejaz Ahmed raped the victim in his personal office located at Shahpur area of the upazila.

The victim’s family stated that the girl had gone to the OCC to collect a report in order to file a case. Divisional coordinator for Bangladesh Society for the Enforcement of Human Rights in Khulna, Mominul Islam said that 10 to 12 people were already waiting in front of the OCC with a microbus.