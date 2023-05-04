Bribes for old-age allowance: Hold those responsible accountable

Findings of the survey done by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on old-age allowance are worrying. Each beneficiary has to pay an average bribe of Tk 2,653 to get their hands on an old-age-allowance card.

They receive Tk 500 in monthly allowance. It’s not difficult to guess how many months’ allowance is spent, if they have to pay Tk 2,653 in bribes.

The survey showed that a beneficiary had to pay a bribe of minimum Tk 500 to maximum Tk 6,000 to get an old-age or widow-allowance card at the local level.

And these bribes were taken by local union parishad members and government officials.