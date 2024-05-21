Anwara Udyan at Farmgate: Why build a market on park land

The idea of building a Station Plaza on Anwara Udyan located in Dhaka’s busiest Farmgate area is in no way acceptable. Since there were no other parks or playgrounds in Farmgate and its surroundings, Anwara Udyan was the only place of hope for the people in this area.

This was quite a familiar spot for children to go play or elderly people to go for walk. That park is no longer in its older shape. More importantly, its very existence is under threat.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) was in charge of maintenance and development of Anwara Udyan which is under the possession of the public works department. With permission of the public works department, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has been using the park as metro rail project office and for storing construction supplies since 2018.