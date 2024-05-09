Naogaon’s Altadighi: Lake cannot be protected by destroying the park

Prior to taking up any development project, the impact, reaction and outcome of it must be assessed beforehand. But it is noticed in many of the government projects that the damages actually surpass the benefits.

Questions have been raised about the ‘Restoration and conservation of biodiversity of Altadighi National Park by re-excavating Altadighi’ project in Naogaon’s Dhamoirhat upazila.

The difference between before and after the project being implemented is acutely evident in the report titled ‘Toltole Dighi Ekhon Morubhumi (Crystal-clear lake turns desert)’ published in Prothom Alo on 8 May.

Before the re-excavation, there was a canopy of dense greenery surrounding Altadighi with thousands of trees around. The next image shows that the surrounding of the lake is devoid of trees, as if it’s a desert.