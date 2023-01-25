350,000 vacancies: Speedy recruitment process required for govt posts

According to the data of public administration ministry, the number of government posts in the country is 1,913,052. Manpower structure is created for the smooth operations of the administration. Having such a large number of posts (over one-fifth) vacant for years indicates the government offices are not functioning they way it should. On the other hand, people also face difficulties in getting services.

Naturally new recruitment in public and private offices was halted during the pandemic. Despite the end of the pandemic, why the recruitment process for vacant positions is so slow? The state minister for public administration said that the recruitment process is ongoing. Why has the number of vacancies increased since 2020 then? There were 334,000 vacant posts at the time. Policymakers must keep this in mind that recruiting new people during the covid period was stopped, not retirements.