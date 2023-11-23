Isn’t there any alternative to hartal-blockade?

To our surprise, we saw BNP’s central and grassroots leaders-activists including the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were rounded up following the foiled rally on 28 October in charges of violence. They were sued in cases related to arson and violence. In these case, the number of unnamed accused is manifold than the number of named accused. Even police detained the relatives in some cases for failing to arrest the accused persons. The tally of fresh arrested leaders-activists of BNP, and number of BNP men punished in old cases are being published in newspaper every day.

The opposition parties are also calling hartal and blockades one after another, protesting the mass arrests. Blockades are considered as democratic rights in our country and always used by those who are in opposition parties. As observing hartals and blockades is a democratic right, not observing is also a choice. Arson or destruction of state or private properties in the name of hartal and blockade cannot continue.

