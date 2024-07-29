Block raid and mass arrests: Respect human rights

The police along with the RAB started a combing operation in the capital from the night of 21 July. As part of the arrest operation, ‘block raids’ are being conducted in different areas on the capital. Plus, lists are being drawn up by analysing the video footages and photographs to identify who were involved in the violence.

Alongside students and people of different professions, there are also the leaders and activists of BNP, Jammat-e-Islami and their affiliated organisations on the list of people arrested by the law and order enforcement forces. The government can take legal action against anyone if they commit violence. But, arresting thousands of people as suspects cannot be desirable in any way.

Assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in Badda zone, Rajan Kumar Saha claimed, “We conducted operations with the help of army and BGB to capture the people committing violence. Only the miscreants have been arrested.”