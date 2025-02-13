UN report: Hasina and associates must be held accountable

In the aftermath of the 2024 student and public uprising, numerous reports from the national media, government investigative agencies and human rights organisations over the past few months have presented extensive evidence regarding the hundreds of killings, excessive use of force, arrests, torture and widespread human rights violations.

These reports have consistently highlighted the direct involvement of the ousted Sheikh Hasina government and her party, Awami League, in these atrocities. The investigative report of the United Nations has reinforced these findings with irrefutable evidence.

Following an analysis of the events that transpired between 1 July and 15 August 2024, the investigative team from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has found credible evidence of grave human rights violations committed by Sheikh Hasina’s government and her party.