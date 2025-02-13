Editorial
UN report: Hasina and associates must be held accountable
In the aftermath of the 2024 student and public uprising, numerous reports from the national media, government investigative agencies and human rights organisations over the past few months have presented extensive evidence regarding the hundreds of killings, excessive use of force, arrests, torture and widespread human rights violations.
These reports have consistently highlighted the direct involvement of the ousted Sheikh Hasina government and her party, Awami League, in these atrocities. The investigative report of the United Nations has reinforced these findings with irrefutable evidence.
Following an analysis of the events that transpired between 1 July and 15 August 2024, the investigative team from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has found credible evidence of grave human rights violations committed by Sheikh Hasina’s government and her party.
On Wednesday, the UN officially released the 105-page report from Geneva. The UN team conducted its investigation in eight major cities, including Dhaka and Chattogram, where large-scale protests had taken place. In compiling the report, they interviewed individuals affected by the uprising, those involved in the events, government officials, security forces and political figures with direct knowledge of the situation.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, stated that the former government of Bangladesh sought to cling to power despite widespread public opposition. To achieve this objective, it resorted to brutality through a ‘planned’ and ‘coordinated strategy’ to suppress the protests. His assessment is highly justified, as the Awami League government had lost significant public legitimacy following three consecutive coercive elections.
According to the findings of the United Nations investigation team, the student and public uprising resulted in the deaths of 1,400 individuals, 12-13% of whom were children. The majority of these casualties were caused by the live ammunition and shotgun fire from security forces. Many were deliberately targeted and executed in ‘targeted killing’. Thousands sustained severe and permanent injuries, while over 11,700 individuals were arrested.
These statistics not only highlight the extent and severities of the crimes committed but also provide credible evidence of grave human rights violations during the uprising. The United Nations report explicitly states that the authoritarian government deployed excessive force by mobilising security forces, intelligence agencies, the ruling party and its affiliated organisations. The report further confirms that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan personally issued direct orders for the excessive use of force against protectors.
We believe that the publication of the United Nations report has given a new dimension to the demand for fair and just accountability regarding the hundreds of killings and human rights violation that took place during the July-August mass uprising. All individuals involved in these grave crimes- including the top leadership of the ousted government, the Awami League, its affiliated organisations, law enforcement agencies and intelligence services- must be brought to justice.
Volker Turk has suggested the application of universal jurisdiction and the possibility of referring the matter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to ensure accountability. We hope that the government will seize this opportunity to facilitate the repatriation of Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive offenders to face justice.
The United Nations investigate report also highlights allegations of human rights violations by law enforcement agencies during the tenure of the interim government. Perpetrators involved in retaliatory violence and attacks on various groups continue to enjoy impunity. We expect the interim government to take impartial measures to address these human rights violations as well.
The United Nations has put forward approximately 50 recommendations in its report, including the dissolution of RAB and NTMC, the creation of an environment conductive to free and fair elections and refraining from banning political parties. We hope the government will take these recommendations into serious consideration. Above all, ensuring justice for the heinous human rights violations committed during the July-August period and facilitating a democratic transition through elections will be crucial in steering Bangladesh away from the dark legacy of authoritarian rule.