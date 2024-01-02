Human rights: What prevents formation of independent probe body?

The figures that Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) and the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) have presented on the violation of human rights is concerning. It is evident that the real scenario of the human rights is nowhere near the condition that Bangladesh highlighted at the various international platforms including the United Nations.

According to the Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation, 15 died in 22 incidents of crossfire in 2022 while seven people died in 15 incidents of crossfire in 2023, and that means extra-judicial killings slightly dropped. But this news does not give us comfort when we see deaths in jail custody nearly doubled last year. According to the Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) 65 people died in jail custody in 2022, and the toll rose to 105 in 2023. Besides, 13 people died in police custody, two in Rapid Action Battalions’ (RAB) custody and three citizens died in Detective Branch’s (DB) custody.