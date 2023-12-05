High Court ruling on RPO must be upheld

In fact, some bureaucrats, along with field-level officials, unjustly used their influence in their constituencies while still in service. A certain former government official, after resigning as principal secretary, contested in the elections a few months later and became a member of parliament as well as minister. Another civil servant, the very next day of his retirement, was sworn in as minister. These incidents created a stir both in the public administration and in the political arena.

Regarding the High Court ruling, deputy attorney general Amit Dasgupta said that the "High Court's observation is that former government officials are not general citizens and they may continue to wield influence of their offices even after retirement." There are innumerable instances where the government officials use the administration as a tool to build their political future.

That is why when the three-year clause was added to the RPO, both ruling party and opposition leadership accepted this. The court was very right in observing that civil servants are not common citizens. They have influence in the administration even after retirement.