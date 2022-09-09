Fertiliser shortage, high price: Step up supply and surveillance

A report by Prothom Alo’s Jamalpur correspondent on 7 September says a number of farmers in the district returned empty handed from the fertiliser dealer’s shop. Many even had to wait in queue for hours. The farmers staged demonstrations and blocked road in front of the dealer’s shop as they did not get their required amount.

Jamalpur sadar upazila agricultural officer said against the demand of 2,325 tonnes they have got only 928 tonnes of fertiliser in the upazila.

This is not the picture of one or two upazilas. The reports coming from different parts of the country are worrying. The price of fertiliser was hiked by Tk 6 per kg just a month ago. The farmers have no objections to it. Their main concern is that they will have to stop tilling if they do not get the fertiliser on time and as per the required amount. This would hit the food security hard especially amid the current global situation.

Verbal assurances from meetings in Dhaka will not resolve the problem. Stern action needs to be taken against the dealers who are involved with irregularities in supplying, and selling those at an inflated price or giving less in weight. Such actions are being taken but rather sporadically. But the problem is what would a mobile court do when there is no supply of fertiliser?