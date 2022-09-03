Culture of rampant bribery must stop

People paid the bribe to get services of 17 sectors. Among the sectors, law enforcement agencies were found to be most corrupt (74.4 per cent). This was followed by passport sector (70 per cent). Besides, the amount of corruption is huge in availing services of BRTA (Bangladesh Road Transport Authority), judiciary, healthcare, local government organisations and land offices.

As many as 72.1 per cent of the people took part in the survey think no service could be availed without paying bribe. They said they pay bribes to get rid of any untoward situation or hassle. Again, despite paying bribes a large section of them do not file any complaint fearing harassment. Where the elder people are supposed to get the services easily, they face the harassment more.

Earlier, the TIB conducted another household survey about corruption in the service sectors in 2017. At that time, 66 per cent faced corruption which has increased to 70.8 per cent in 2021. In 2017, each family had to pay Tk 5,930 as bribe which has increased to Tk 6,636.