Police reform: Political influence and corruption major obstacles

Whereas the members of the police force deployed in maintaining law and order are supposed to be the friends of the public, they have turned into a source of intimidation.

Leaving out a few exceptions, people do not want to go to the police for services and even if they go they fall victim to harassment instead of getting relief.

Bangladesh police reform commission recently carried out a public survey titled ‘what kind of police do we want (Kemon police Chai)’ which we believe is really effective.

Government and non-government organisations take opinions from experts on many issues, which do not have much resemblance with the reality. But the opinions coming from people of different class and professions represent the actual picture.

Many crucial matters have come up in the survey done by the police reform commission. One of which is that maximum 88.7 per cent respondents have said that they want a police force free of political influence.