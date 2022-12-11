Discussion can only overcome crisis

BNP mass rally in Dhaka wrapped up peacefully at last. This came as a relief not only to the Dhaka-dwellers but also to the people across the country. Even the government can claim credit for this let alone the party that organised the rally. Earlier, there were no violence in any of the nine BNP rallies outside of Dhaka, despite there being provocations from the ruling party at some of the places.

At the same time we also believe that if the government and the opposition had shown some foresight, the conflict and clash that occurred centering the venue of the rally could have been averted. BNP had written to DMP way beforehand seeking a venue for the rally. Both sides even met for discussions on several occasions. Yet the clash took place as an uncalled for incident.