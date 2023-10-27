Cyclone Hamoon: Ensure relief, electricity supply immediately

After just two and a half months of a flood, another natural disaster made landfall on the southern coast of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar. This time, thousands of people have suffered losses due to the cyclone Hamoon. At least 40,000 houses collapsed in seven coastal upazilas in several hours of strong wind, leaving more than 100,000 people homeless.

Six deaths have been reported so far, while the people’s misery multiplied due to power outages in most of the areas. It is imperative to send adequate relief items to the affected regions at the earliest possible time.

From 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm on Tuesday, the strong wind wreaked havoc in Cox’s Bazar municipality, Sadar, Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, Chakatia, and Pekua upazilas, in addition to Banshkhali and Satkania upazilas of Chattogram.