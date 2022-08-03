Executive magistrate’s judicial power: Case remains pending unwarranted

Hearing of a case on the executive magistrates’ authority in conducting trial proceedings has remained pending at the High Court Division of the Supreme Court for 13 years. This procrastination has given birth to several questions. One of the questions is whether this was due to a normal process or anything else worked behind the scene. The writ involved with the freedom of the judiciary needs to be settled speedily.

As per the verdict in the Masdar Hossain case, the government separated the judiciary from the executive in 2007. As a result, the administration officials do no longer have the power to conduct trials. Later, a Judicial Service Commission was formed and through it the authorities started appointing lower court judges.