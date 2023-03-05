How much longer in the authoritarian shadows?

V-Dem Institute has placed Bangladesh in the 'Electoral Autocracies' category. Bangladesh was in the same position last time too.

There has been a global trend of authoritarianism. A total of 72 per cent of the population of the world lives under autocratic regimes. Ten years ago this was 48 per cent.

It is no secret why Bangladesh is on a steady downslide in all indicators of democracy. We have achieved significant economic development in the 51 years since independence. We were faring well in almost all economic indicators up till the outbreak of Covid. But it has been quite the contrary regarding politics.

Our political leadership should not forget that it was because the Pakistani rulers had rejected the results of the 1970 election that the people of this country took up arms in protest and freed the country by means of the liberation war. Democracy is one of the main four pillars of the state of Bangladesh. The present predicament of democracy in the country born from the aspirations of democracy, cannot be accepted.