Faulty hospital equipment: How long health sector to run beyond accountability

When the healthcare cost is the highest in Bangladesh compared to its neighboring countries, diagnostic machines remaining out of order in government hospitals are unfortunate and unacceptable.

Though various irregularities of the health sector including corruption, mismanagement and unnecessary infrastructural construction have been making headlines for days, top officials of this sector don’t seem to get bothered by that.

This naturally raises questions, are all the top brass of the heath sector beyond accountability? In case of purchasing or maintaining vehicles and machineries of the hospital, no example of breaking away from that vicious cycle was set either.

Prothom Alo reports that a total of 3,331 equipment in 84 hospitals of the country including government medical college hospitals, specialised hospitals and district level hospitals are left out of order. Market price for these equipment stands around Tk 8 billion (800 crore).