Editorial
Tengragiri endangered: Stop the tree thieves, save the forest
The Sundarbans is called a natural barrier. There are countless examples of this forest shielding localities from natural disasters. We just witnessed this in the case of cyclone Remal.
Tengragiri is another mangrove forest in the same region. This forest stretches along the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Barguna district and is called the second Sundarbans.
The country had another Sundarbans in the Cox’s Bazar region. But that has been destroyed long ago. And, now Tengragiri is also on the verge of destruction. An organised ring is vandalising the forest. If strict action is not taken quickly, soon we’ll have to say goodbye to this Sundarbans as well.
Failure to stop the gangs of tree thieves might end up one day with us forgetting about another Sundarban named Tengragiri. There’s no room to allow negligence of duty and indifference on the forest department’s part here in the name of manpower and vehicle crisis.
Tengragiri was once a part of the Sundarbans. However, it was officially recognised as a separate forest towards the end of the 60s. This forest stretches from Taltali in Barguna to Kuakata in Patuakhali and has a land area of 13,644 acres.
This forest, consisting of Boro Nishanbaria and Sakhina, is an invaluable reserve of nature and biodiversity. Though there are other trees, Tengragiri is separately known for its Sundari and Goran trees.
However, there looms concern about Tengragiri surviving. The way organised tree thieves are squandering this forest is terrible. They are not prevented at all. Even if they are, no effective action is taken. Then again, if there’s a case filed there’s no punishment.
So the gangs of tree thieves have turned reckless. Tengragiri has been going through this devastation for two decades. So, it can be assumed how much damage has been done to this forest already.
Tengragiri is being destroyed in two different methods, by cutting down trees openly and by setting the forest on fire. These incidents of bushfires are also in practice for 15 to 20 years. Basically, the fire is unleashed to destroy evidences after cutting and smuggling the trees of the forest.
There was a major fire incident there last March. The fire charred forest trees standing up to half a kilometer deep into the forest from the coastline. At least 3,000 trees had been chopped off from there while minimum 10,000 others got burnt.
In addition to that, innumerous trees have dried up from the fire. Taltali upazila nirbahi officer Sifat Anwar himself has also acknowledged that the trees of the forest are being grabbed unabatedly. And that’s why the fire had been started.
Reportedly, four rings from Kolapara are active centering the smuggling of forest trees. Allegations of dishonest officials from the forest department being involved with them have been found as well. To be true, how is it actually possible to devour a forest away for year after year without conspiring with the insiders of the forest department?
The Sundarbans in Cox’s Bazar region was opened to shrimp farming during the 70s and 80s. Later the forest disappeared slowly. Nowadays, many don’t even know about that forest named Chakaria Sundarban range.
The gangs first breach the forest and cut down trees indiscriminately. Then those trees are loaded onto trawlers and smuggled off to different parts of the country including Dhaka. The forest department has innumerous cases filed against these gangs. But no one has been punished under any of those cases so far.
Forest experts say that the Tengragiri forest is another boon just like the Sundarbans. This forest too continues sheltering the localities there from the cyclones. So, alongside preserving this forest it is also important increase its circumference.
The miscreants cannot be spared in any way either. The district and upazila administrations along with the law enforcement forces have to play a solid role in this regard. They too have a huge responsibility of protecting this forest.