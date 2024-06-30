Tengragiri endangered: Stop the tree thieves, save the forest

The Sundarbans is called a natural barrier. There are countless examples of this forest shielding localities from natural disasters. We just witnessed this in the case of cyclone Remal.

Tengragiri is another mangrove forest in the same region. This forest stretches along the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Barguna district and is called the second Sundarbans.

The country had another Sundarbans in the Cox’s Bazar region. But that has been destroyed long ago. And, now Tengragiri is also on the verge of destruction. An organised ring is vandalising the forest. If strict action is not taken quickly, soon we’ll have to say goodbye to this Sundarbans as well.