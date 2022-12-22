Special drive: Where are the snatched militants?

One of the main purposes of the special drive was to rescue the snatched militants, but it was not successful. It has been reported that the anti-terrorism unit of the police has continued operations to catch the militants. But former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque fears that the militants may have fled abroad and no drive will work if it happens really.

So the question has come up whether this operation is to arrest the leaders and activists of the opposition party, especially when there was a degree of unrest in the capital centering the 10 December rally. All hope that the Victory Day, Christmas, and New Year will be celebrated safely and smoothly.

None should have any objection if the police take necessary measures for the celebrations. But the drive is bound to deviate from the track if it is aimed at harassing and arresting the opposition party men through false cases in the name of catching the criminals. We have noticed the same trend during the previous governments and it is not conducive to crime prevention or rule of law.

Law enforcement agencies should conduct operations against crime with professionalism. There can be no political motive. It does not matter how many people are arrested in a special drive. The important issue here is how far it plays a role to keep the crimes under control.