Jashore-Nawapara road: Is govt committed to break the vicious cycle

The report titled 'Jashore-Khulna Road Lies Dilapidated Even After Tk 4b Repairs,' conducted by Prothom Alo's Jashore correspondent, addresses some important aspects.

The reporter engaged with various stakeholders, including the general public, road and highways engineers, contractors, drivers using the road, and researchers. The current state of the road could have been avoided if the comments and insights from all these stakeholders had been taken into consideration.

If good governance and accountability was there, a whopping Tk 4 billion from public funds would not have been spent on repair of the road on seven rounds in nine years. In a scenario with good governance and accountability, the government would investigate why the Jashore-Nawapara road quickly develops ruts shortly after being repaired.c

There are allegations that contractors benefit from the repair work, and the government could have examined whether the contractors are genuinely making a profit.

The report indicates that two contractors consistently secure tenders for repair work. One of the contractor firms is allegedly owned by an Awami League leader, while the other is the widely discussed Toma Construction.