Indian elections: In democracy people are the governing force

The recent Indian parliament election yet again proves that public indeed is the governing force in a democratic system. The 640 million (64 crore) voters in India have proven that it’s still possible to hold an inclusive election with the participation of all parties and groups even amid an extremely hostile political environment.

We hail the pro-democracy people as well as the political leadership of India. The result of the Indian election this time has been quite different from various predictions and calculations made in advance. The NDA alliance led by ruling BJP after winning majority seats is about to form the government.

However in the last two elections, BJP had the upper hand to form the government alone after gaining absolute majority, which is not there this time. Narendra Modi will have to form the government with the help of the NDA alliance partners, with many of whom BJP has political and ideological differences. On the other hand, Congress led ‘INDIA’ alliance did unexpectedly well in this election.