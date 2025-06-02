Flood risk: Early planning needed to tackle the situation

Bangladesh seems to be in the midst of constant natural disasters. Just days ago, low-pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal caused heavy rainfall in vast areas across the country including the coastal line, plunging millions into unbearable sufferings.

Before the country could recover from that, heavy rainfall caused by the active monsoon has now created a flood risk in three north-eastern and one north-central district of the country.

The meteorological department in a weather alert forecasted rainfall or thunderstorms with gusty or squally winds in parts of Tangail, Manikganj, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Dhaka, Brahmanbaria, Bandarban, Patuakhali, Narayanganj, and Cumilla districts.