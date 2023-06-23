Newspaper office attacked: What omen is this?

The occurrence of two separate incidents, namely the attack on a newspaper office in Khulna and the harassment of journalists at Chittagong University, on the same day is deeply troubling. Additionally, the recent killing of journalist Golam Rabbani in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj, following the publication of a report on a UP chairman, adds further concern. What do these incidents indicate?
On April 14, the Khulna-based newspaper "Desh Sangjog" published a report exposing gambling, drug-related activities, and other crimes in the city. The following day, the newspaper's editor, Munshi Mahbub Alam, was verbally abused and threatened by a group of miscreants. The editor filed a complaint at the Khulna Sadar police station. On the subsequent day, a group of five to six assailants, wearing helmets and concealing their identities, attacked the newspaper office, wielding daggers and machetes. They broke the office's front window. Regrettably, no law enforcement presence or intervention was observed during the incident.
According to Munshi Mahbub Alam, the attack on the newspaper office was a result of publishing that particular news. Such attacks on newspaper offices are not uncommon, often triggered by news that challenges vested interests or criminal groups. Despite the editor filing a complaint and reporting threats, it is a matter of concern that law enforcement authorities did not arrange for any security measures to protect them.
The report published in the Desh Sangjog newspaper regarding drug activities exposed a potential collusion between a group of policemen and drug dealers. In response, the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has sent a letter of protest, denying any involvement in such activities. The investigation will determine whether there is indeed collusion between policemen and drug dealers. However, it should be acknowledged that drug dealing exists in Khulna, as it does in many other areas of the country. Consequently, the question arises regarding the actions taken by the KMP to address this issue.
The law enforcement agencies surely are aware of the identity of those reacting to the narcotics reports and those responsible for attacking newspaper offices. Is the sole duty of the Khulna Metropolitan Police to deny responsibility by sending a letter of protest to the newspaper office? Why were the attackers at the newspaper office not arrested even three days after the incident?
In another incident, a journalist named Dost Mohammad was physically assaulted while sitting in a tea shop at the Chittagong University campus on Monday at around 9:00 PM. Dost Mohammad is a member of the university's journalist association and serves as a university correspondent for an online portal. Allegations suggest that Khaled Masud, the secretary of law affairs, and Arafat Raihan, the deputy secretary of CU BCL, along with their associates, were involved in the attack. In response, the Chittagong University Journalists Association organized a human chain to denounce the assault on journalists.
The repeated attacks on newspaper offices and the ongoing harassment of journalists by miscreants, coupled with the perceived inaction of law enforcement agencies, are highly worrying. It is imperative for the government to fulfill its responsibility of maintaining law and order and combating such acts of evil. Unfortunately, there are instances where the opposite seems to be occurring. While some individuals have been arrested in connection with the journalist murder in Jamalpur, swift action is needed to apprehend the remaining suspects and ensure justice is served.
It is unwarranted for those responsible for attacking the newspaper office to evade capture.
Immediate arrest of the assailants at the Desh Sangjog office is imperative.