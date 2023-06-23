Newspaper office attacked: What omen is this?

The occurrence of two separate incidents, namely the attack on a newspaper office in Khulna and the harassment of journalists at Chittagong University, on the same day is deeply troubling. Additionally, the recent killing of journalist Golam Rabbani in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj, following the publication of a report on a UP chairman, adds further concern. What do these incidents indicate?

On April 14, the Khulna-based newspaper "Desh Sangjog" published a report exposing gambling, drug-related activities, and other crimes in the city. The following day, the newspaper's editor, Munshi Mahbub Alam, was verbally abused and threatened by a group of miscreants. The editor filed a complaint at the Khulna Sadar police station. On the subsequent day, a group of five to six assailants, wearing helmets and concealing their identities, attacked the newspaper office, wielding daggers and machetes. They broke the office's front window. Regrettably, no law enforcement presence or intervention was observed during the incident.