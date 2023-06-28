Let the joy of Eid-ul-Azha spread all around

Eid-ul-Azha, one of the two major religious festivals for the Muslim community, is to be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday. Hajj is one of the five mandatory practices in Islam. It’s a 'farz' or compulsory to perform hajj for every capable Muslim. And a prominent part of hajj is the rite of qurbani or sacrifice.

Alike every other year, millions of devoted Muslims have gathered at Arafat in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah to perform hajj. Just like all other countries, a huge number of devoted Muslims from Bangladesh have also traveled to Saudi Arabia on this occasion.

Various problems plague the hajj journey every year. Sometimes it’s flight-related issues while some other times many people fail to go for hajj due to scams from hajj agencies even after paying the total cost.