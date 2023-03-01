Transport owners, workers pressing for irrational demand

An initiative on route rationalisation has been taken many days ago to bring discipline on the movement of bus in Dhaka city, but that could not be implemented due to the opposition from vested quarters. Movement of bus has been introduced through a coordinated system on three routes after discussions for long and more buses are likely to go on operation in other routes gradually. Prior to it, former Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Anisul Huq introduced this system on Hatirjheel-Gulshan route and commuters are getting its benefit now.

Buses of various companies are being operated on various routes in Dhaka causing a disorder. Two college students were killed due to a race between the buses of two companies on the airport road in Dhaka on 31 July 2018. Student waged a nationwide road safety movement following the tragedy and forced the government to enact the Road Transport Act.