Lobbying for promotion: What's the justification of maintaining SSB?

The Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979 says that no government official can approach directly or indirectly to any MP or any other non-government persons with any requests to interfere in his favour. Speaking to Prothom Alo, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Mazumder said the officials on whose behalf the ministers and MPs gave the letters should be brought under punishment. Because he is the one who advocated for sending the letter.

Involvement with any organisation as a student or family identity can never be matters to consider for giving promotion. Besides, what is the necessity of maintaining SSB if DO letters or lobby become yardsticks for promotion? The annual confidential report of the government officials also become valueless then.

Already a chaos is ensuing in the public administration in the country. The shape of public administration of any country looks like a pyramid, with more people at the base and less in number as the ranks increase. But the shape of public administration in Bangladesh is about to take inverted pyramid due to giving mass promotion. Many have been given promotion though there were no vacancies. As a result efficiency in the administration has decreased and with it chaos has developed.