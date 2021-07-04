ACC case against Destiny MD needs speedy settlement

How does a prisoner sit in the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and attend a Zoom meeting? Does any law exist in the country? Rafiqul Amin, managing director of the much-discussed and controversial multileveled marketing company (MLM) Destiny 2000 Limited, came to the hospital prison cell to seek medical treatment but actually attended in a Zoom meeting, according to media reports. Even more worrying is that no government agency was aware about Rafiqul Amin's activities before.

After the news of Rafiqul Amin's Zoom meeting spread on social media, the government came to its senses. The government has withdrawn eight jailers, including the chief jailer in charge at BSMMU. In addition, four people have been suspended. It has been noticed earlier that the jail administration conducts regular investigations after any crime has been committed in the jail or prison cell, but ultimately the crime does not stop. Earlier this year, a convict spent time with a woman in Kashimpur Jail with the help of the authorities there.