Action needed against corruption in availing stimulus packages

South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM)’s in an assessment on the implementation of the pandemic-time economic recovery stimulus packages by the government, said the matter seemed very frustrating. SANEM assessed the situation after surveying 501 business organisations during April-June of this year.

The assessment report, published virtually on Saturday, said that 65 per cent of the target businesses were deprived of the government-announced stimulus while 14 per cent of businesses said they had no idea about the stimulus package. Only 21 per cent of the target organisations were benefited with the support.