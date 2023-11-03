Political programmes and violence: Crisis should be resolved through political means 

The country experienced a week of conflict following unexpected violence at the BNP rally on 28 October. This situation, which nobody desired, resulted in at least nine fatalities, including a policeman. The violence unfolded in various districts, including Dhaka, during a three-day blockade from Tuesday to Thursday, with a break after Sunday's strike.

During this period, numerous vehicles, such as passenger buses and cargo trucks, were set on fire and vandalised. Many individuals, including police officers, journalists, political workers, and pedestrians, sustained injuries.

Furthermore, cases have been filed against leaders and workers across the country, including BNP's top leadership, who are being arrested. Of major concern is the political uncertainty and deadlock that has arisen ahead of the 12th National Parliament elections. This situation is likely to significantly impact our already fragile economy, which faces various pressures, including the Covid pandemic and global conflicts.